Hydrant Testing Notice

Page Fire Department will be begin their annual fire hydrant flow testing starting Monday, September 24th, 2018 and will continue through Friday, November 2nd, 2018. Approximately 600 hydrants throughout the City of Page will be tested during this time. Due to the complexity of this project and the unpredictable nature of emergency services it is very difficult to determine which day testing will be conducted in a specific area.

During the flushing process, you may notice a drop in water pressure and the water may become slightly discolored after testing. If you experience discolored water, you may wish to run water from one or more faucets for a couple of minutes until the water is clear again and you may wish to do so prior to cooking, bathing or washing clothes. The discolored water is nonhazardous but can stain clothing.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation. Please, be patient with us during this operation as we are working to maintain the level of fire safety that you have come to expect.