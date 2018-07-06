Hurricane Teen May Be Tried As Adult

An update to a case in Hurricane from earlier this year. Parents and counselors of the 16 year old Pine View High School student who allegedly brought a homemade explosive device to school appeared before a judge yesterday in 5th District Court during a series of hearings to determine if the teen will be tried as an adult. The young man who has been diagnosed with autism, would reportedly get frustrated when rules weren’t followed and spoke often of being bullied when playing sports in grade school and middle school, physically and verbally bullied in multiple schools. Through that experience, the boy still managed to earn his Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts. The homemade bomb brought to Pine View was never detonated, no one was injured during the incident but a full evacuation did result after the device was discovered at the school. The teen now faces felony charges for attempted murder and possessing a weapon of mass destruction.