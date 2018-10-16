Hurricane Recovery- Blood Donors Needed

Five days after Hurricane Michael slammed into the southeast, thousands of people are living in severe conditions. The American Red Cross is with them, helping people in Florida, Georgia and Alabama as they struggle to get back on their feet. The Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso Region of the Red Cross has deployed 32 volunteers to help those affected by the devastating storm with another 75 people already serving in the Carolinas helping in the Hurricane Florence disaster recovery.

With boots on the ground, the Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso Red Cross volunteers are, in many cases, on the front lines volunteering their time working in shelters, providing mass care feeding, providing emotional support as disaster mental health professionals, and surveying and identifying the hardest hit communities for distribution of supplies. Red Cross disaster workers are working around the clock with partners like the National Guard to move volunteers and supplies, and to support dozens of shelters where people can find comfort and refuge.

After two major hurricanes in less than a month, thousands of people are looking for help. The Red Cross depends on financial donations to fund our relief services. Help people affected by Hurricane Michael by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word MICHAEL to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Red Cross has a critical need for blood and platelet donations to help meet patient needs. This fall, Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Florence have forced the cancellation of about 200 blood drives, causing approximately 7,000 units of blood to go uncollected in the Southeast.