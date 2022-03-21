Hurricane Breaks Ground on Emergency Mental Health Receiving Center

Leaders in Hurricane broke ground on Friday on the area’s first emergency mental health receiving center, to be located at the heart of Washington County. Currently, the county jail is the only place for police to take people who are at risk of harming themselves or others. The new receiving center aims to take pressure off of area jails and hospitals by offering a temporary place for those having a mental health or drug crisis to go for help.The receiving center is expected to be complete by the end of this year, and is a part of the state’s current efforts to provide more mental health resources across Utah. These centers can provide observation and assessment services for up to 23 hours, at which point most people are stabilized enough to return to their homes. The building is funded by the state and with money from donors, including Intermountain Healthcare.