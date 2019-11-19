Huntsman Worries About Utah’s Future

Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, Jr. has announced his intention to seek the office again in 2020.

Huntsman served as governor from 2005 to 2009 before accepting President Barack Obama’s appointment as ambassador to China. Until last month, he served as ambassador to Russia in the Trump administration.

Governor Gary Herbert says he will not run for reelection next year. Both Herbert and Huntsman are Republicans although Huntsman says his views are more Libertarian.

When Huntsman left the governor’s office, his approval rating was more than 80 percent.

In a recent St. George appearance, Huntsman said he hates politics. He also observed, “We are victims of our own success. We are bursting at the seams. How are we going to accommodate the next million people who want to call Utah home?”