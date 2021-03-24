Hunting for Bigfoot in Oklahoma Could Mean $$$

Oklahoma Plans “Big” Change for Hunting Season

By John Christian Hopkins

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many people; some lost their jobs or had their hours cut back.

If the bills are piling up and you need to find some money quick, well, Oklahoma has a challenge for you.

Capture a bigfoot!

The Oklahoma bounty for capturing a live bigfoot has grown to more than $2 million. Of course, you must buy

a bigfoot hunting permit.

The idea was pushed by State Rep. Justin Humphrey.

Now, while he does not believe bigfoots are real, Humphrey said he is keeping an open mind.

There is a catch – and not just a bigfoot.

The bigfoot must be alive and unharmed. Maybe you can lure it into a trap by using beef jerky?

Also bigfoot hunters can not injure other people or break any laws.

Oklahoma tourism officials are now developing a Bigfoot promotional campaign that includes license plates, decals, an annual commemorative tracking license and “Bigfoot checkout stations.”