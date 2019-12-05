News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Humpback Chubs Are Safe….For Now

December 05
13:54 2019
Humpback Chub

By John Christian Hopkins

 

Big Plans for Little Colorado River

Will the Little Colorado River be dammed?

That’s not just a question for theologians. A hydro storage company is seeking federal approval for just such a project.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has no deadline to make a decision.

Pumped Hydro Storage, based in Phoenix, wants preliminary approval from the FERC to study sites suitable for damming. The company wants to build four dams, which it claims will bring jobs and increase tourism.

But not so fast.

The sites Pumped Hydro wants to explore are on the Navajo Nation. In addition to federal approval, the company must also get a tribal OK. Navajo officials have already questioned the project.

As have other nearby tribes, which could be affected – including the Hopi, Havasupai and Hualapai. They have expressed concerns about impacts the construction may have on cultural and historical sites.

Cameron, the closest Navajo community to the project, has already asked the FERC to deny the request.

Other groups – including environmentalists, river rafters and other state and federal agencies have also raised concerns.

The projects would create power by moving water between upper and lower reservoirs, known as pumped storage. Such projects are seen as a way to supplement the electric grid.
Pumped Hydro is willing to adjust its projects to meet concerns, according to project manager Steve Irwin.

The river flows intermittently and can carry heavy sediment during the
spring runoff and monsoon season. It’s also the primary spawning habitat for the endangered humpback chub in the lower Colorado River basin.

Two-thirds of that habitat could be destroyed if the dams are built, the
Interior Department wrote in its comment.

Even if his company gets FERC and Navajo approval the start of dam construction is still a decade away, Irwin said.

So, the humpback chubs are safe for now.

cameron arizonahumpback chublittle colorado rivernavajo nation

