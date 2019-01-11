Today is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. In the last year, the Flagstaff Initiative Against Trafficking has identified 63 adults and 32 youth in their community who have experienced trafficking.

The Page City Council and the Coconino County Board of Supervisors have proclaimed January 2019 as “Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month.” Thank you to all the community partners who collaborate to fight for our most vulnerable populations.

ADOT Motor Vehicle Division staff wearing blue today in support of trafficking victims, to raise awareness with hopes of ending human trafficking.

State troopers say dismantling trafficking operations throughout Arizona is part of their mission every day of every month; they’ve lit their trooper statue at the State Capital blue for Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Visit endsextrafficking.org or humantraffickinghotline.org for more information.