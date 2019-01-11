News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Human Trafficking Awareness Day
January 11
10:08 2019
Print This Article

Today is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. In the last year, the Flagstaff Initiative Against Trafficking has identified 63 adults and 32 youth in their community who have experienced trafficking.

The Page City Council and the Coconino County Board of Supervisors have proclaimed January 2019 as “Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month.” Thank you to all the community partners who collaborate to fight for our most vulnerable populations.

ADOT Motor Vehicle Division staff wearing blue today in support of trafficking victims, to raise awareness with hopes of ending human trafficking.

State troopers say dismantling trafficking operations throughout Arizona is part of their mission every day of every month; they’ve lit their trooper statue at the State Capital blue for Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Visit endsextrafficking.org or humantraffickinghotline.org  for more information.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.