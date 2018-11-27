Huge Tire Fire In Hildale

Every available firefighter in Hildale, Utah, responded to an enormous tire fire Saturday. Colorado City Fire Chief Keven Barlow said the blaze was “obviously set on purpose.” He said thousands, and perhaps tens of thousands, tires were consumed. Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. Everything nearby, including people, was coated. It took over 24 hours to extinguish the flames. Fifty-foot stacks of semi-truck tires were involved.Barlow says the community has recently seen several suspicious fires.