Huge Theme Park Proposed For Hurricane

A multi-faceted theme park has been proposed for Hurricane, Utah. The three-billion dollar project would feature an amusement park, as many as 600 new homes, a hotel, a 1,200-seat dinner theater, three restaurants, an Old West town, an equestrian center, and approximately 25 boutique shops.

However, the project is facing vigorous opposition from the Sky Mountain home owners association. The community of Sky Mountain abuts the 351-acre parcel proposed for The Cove Project. Association president Gary Bovyer said residents moved to Hurricane for the climate, recreation, lack of congestion, and low crime rates. He claimed the development would “destroy” the small town lifestyle.

More than 250 people turned out for a public hearing on the proposal last week, and the majority of them expressed opposition because of concerns about traffic, noise, pollution, and crime.