How Much Will it Cost to Keep NGS Open?

A collection of conservation groups are making some serious claims against Peabody Energy, the operator of the Kayenta Mine, the sole supplier of coal to NGS.

The Sierra Club, Dine CARE, and others are saying Peabody gave misleading information about the costs to continue to run NGS.

The group’s claim that Peabody relied on overblown assumptions about coal and market energy prices in 2030, consistently under-priced coal in their calculations, completely ignored operations and maintenance expenses tied to running, and aggressively over-inflated market energy prices starting in 2030 to make NGS electricity seem more lucrative.

Analysis was conducted at the request of the Sierra Club to evaluate questionable claims made by Peabody Energy and its consultant, Navigant Research, about the future of NGS.

The initial presentation was made by Peabody Energy back on April 7th at a meeting of the Arizona Corporation Commission.

In all, nearly $2 billion in errors, faulty assumptions, and exclusions were found in the information regarding the continuation of operations at NGS.

Peabody has brushed off the allegations saying they are made by local activists who have been trying to shut down the mine and plant for years and that the activists spread more misinformation than information.