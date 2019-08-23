News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

How Can You Tell if Someone is Drowning?

How Can You Tell if Someone is Drowning?
August 23
06:55 2019
How can you tell when a person is drowning?

In light of what has occurred in the area the past two weeks, the Page Public Library and the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area have shared a link on Facebook to a story that explains how you know if someone is drowning. It’s not anything like the movies or TV.

It’s a good read!

https://www.soundingsonline.com/voices/drowning-doesnt-look-like-drowning?fbclid=IwAR3g3hRY0RF-Ur3i9Lyv1unrCTb6bpGtzJGeMgLLvqaQDXg1agzZliEXH0k

drowningglen canyon national recreation arealake powellpage public libraryswimming safety

