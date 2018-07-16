Housing Study Results Presentation July 25

PAGE, Ariz. – The City of Page has completed a Comprehensive Housing Study to identify current and future housing needs.

The study included an in-depth demographic analysis, a housing condition evaluation and a robust community outreach process. The primary outreach effort took place in March and included a community workshop, online survey, focus groups and stakeholder interviews.

Michael Baker International, the firm contracted to conduct the study, will present its findings to the City Council on Wednesday, July 25.

The public is invited to attend. The presentation will begin at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 697 Vista Avenue.

Phase Two is a housing plan based on the findings and recommendations of the housing study. The Page Comprehensive Housing Study and forthcoming housing plan are sponsored by Salt River Project (SRP).

Questions or comments can be directed to Page Economic Development Coordinator Lexie Woodward at lwoodward@pageaz.gov or 928.645.4310.

Additionally, the study results will be available HERE.

Click Here for DRAFT Housing Study