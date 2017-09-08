Housing Regulations on The Reservation

As soon as five new compliance officers are hired they’ll begin enforcing the regulations pertaining to home site leases.

Maybe?

After all, it could prove difficult to enforce laws that nearly everyone on the Navajo reservation is breaking.

Home site leases, for example, prohibit burials or additional homes, special permits are required for home businesses, corrals, outbuildings and livestock. And the homes are supposed to be at least 750 feet from a roadway.

The Navajo Nation was forced to draw up home site regulations in 2013 after the Department of the Interior granted the tribe the right to issue leases without federal approval. But the regulations were hastily drawn, leaving ample confusion for residents and chapter officials.

“They’re approved,” said Mike Halona, head of Navajo Nation Land Development. The only hold-up is waiting for the budget to be approved to hire the compliance officers, he added.

The regulations were approved by a divided Resource and Development Committee by a 3-2-1 vote.

Or has it been approved?

Chinle Chapter Vice President David Yazzie said he was under the impression that the department is still taking input from public meetings.

Even though the land department has held a series of meeting for chapter officials, Yazzie is still confused. “I don’t really understand the regulations,” he said. Adding, that he didn’t know anyone who did – unless it was Halona.

Which Chinle residents are violating their home site leases?

Everyone that isn’t living in Navajo Housing Authority homes, according to Chinle Chapter grazing official Eugene Tso.

Chinle is generally broken up by clans, where matriarchs set aside portions of the land for cemeteries or other needs, Tso explained.

But the old ways aren’t working, Halona said. Fights over land are happening all over the reservation, he said.