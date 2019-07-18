News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Housing Needed for Incoming Educators

July 18
10:52 2019
Page Unified School District is trying to find housing for incoming educators. One of our biggest challenges in Page is finding a place to live once you land here; this year the school district is asking residents if they might have a room for rent or space they could consider renting out to a responsible professional for the school year.

Several new hires are coming to town this month. If you think you might have some living space you could offer up for rent, contact the school district’s HR Assistant [email protected] or call (928) 608-4101.

 

 

 

 

 

