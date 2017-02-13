Housing Consultants Receive Big Bucks

The Navajo Housing Authority may have difficulties with its audits or building quality houses for tribal families, but one thing it does well – and often – is pay its consultants.

According to information in a purchase order obtained by the Gallup Independent the NHA paid former council delegate Ervin Keeswood $457,654 over the past four years for his work as a consultant.

Over that same time period, former Navajo Nation chairman Peterson Zah was paid $342,248 for his consultation.

That’s about $800,000 for two consultants over the past four years. But are they the only consultants being paid?

The NHA has refused the Independent’s requests for a list of consultants and their job duties.

NHA Public Relations Coordinator Chris Bigwater said the consultants pay is not subject to public disclosure. He said NHA would not release information unless the requests included written permission from the consultants.

The sparse descriptions included in the purchase orders obtained by the newspaper fail to shed much light on the payments. Keeswood, for example, received $5,000 in December, 2013, as a “bonus.”

“All the NHA consultants are credible professionals,” Bigwater said. “The Navajo people have benefited from their expertise,” Bigwater added.

Yet the NHA has been beset with problems. Much of the federal money the NHA received to build housing sat unspent in a bank account. The amount became so large that federal officials began to consider taking the money back – prompting the NHA to go on a spending spree.

It spent about $152 million in 2016 – with only 26 new homes to show for it.

Often the NHA constructs buildings that then remain vacant for years. In Tolani Lake, Ariz., for example, the NHA spent about $7 million on igloo-shaped fourplexes which were never unoccupied.

When projects are completed residents complain of shoddy workmanship and myriad construction problems.

Federal auditors found that the NHA spent over $50 million on 14 projects that either never got started, or were never finished.

Maybe the NHA is not making much progress on providing housing to tribal members, but its consultants are sure making bank.