House of Representatives Votes to Strengthen Orders of Protection

April 19
12:27 2022
This week, the House of Representatives passed HB2604, which expands time limits for official orders of protection (OOPs) and emergency orders of protection (EOPs).

The current Arizona law has EOPs lasting for 3 days, and OOPs last for one year.

HB 2604 extends those orders to 5 days and 2 years, respectively.

The bill aims to reduce the chances of re-victimization and help stop cycles of trauma.

It now heads to Governor Doug Ducey’s desk to potentially be signed into law.

The full text of the bill can be read here.

HB2604house of representativeslegislationorder of protection

