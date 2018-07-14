Hot Seat for Page Candidates

Candidates for Mayor and City Council gathered at The Bowl today for an informal open discussion about issues of concern for the City of Page in advance of the upcoming August 28th Primary Election.

The forum, hosted by Mayoral Candidate David Doyal, was minimally attended by the public during the noon hour Saturday July 14th, 2018 on the front patio of the local bowling alley, the first of two Hot Seat forums planned for July.

The event was shared live with the online followers of the Lake Powell News Network, a local online TV news network hosted by Page resident Chris Lee and 4 Year Council Candidate Theresa Bowlby. During the discussion, Lee fed questions to the candidates from their online audience via the network’s Facebook LIVE feed in Real-Time. The format also allowed for questions from those in attendance.

Some of the candidates did not participate in the discussion; Incumbent Mayor seeking re-election Bill Diak spoke to Lake Powell Life News before the event to say he was unable to attend either Hot Seat event due to pre-scheduled family commitments. 2 Year Council Candidates Kristin Davis, Dennis “Dugan” Warner and 4 Year Council Candidates Kyle Davis, Rick Yanke were also absent.

The next Hot Seat event set for July 28.

