Hot, Hot, Hot for the Page Forecast

The National Weather Service reports we could be approaching triple-digits soon.

The Page forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week calls for plenty of intense sunshine and highs in the upper 90’s approaching the century mark. Our lows will also rise accordingly with lows around 70.

Much of Central Arizona has now been issued an Excessive Heat Warning which is currently active for the next 4 days. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot

temperatures, even by local standards, will occur.

Excessive Heat Warnings and a Heat Advisory have been posted all the way from northern California down to Arizona including the San Francisco Bay area, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Temperatures today will reach near 100 degrees in northern California with some record highs possible there.

For Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the worst of the heat moves into the Southwest deserts where some areas could see highs above 110 degrees.