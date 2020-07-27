Hostess Recalling Some of Their Raspberry Zingers
Press release: LENEXA, Kan.–Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Raspberry Zingers® because the product may develop mold prior to the best by date.
This recall applies to the following Raspberry Zinger® products:
Recalled Hostess Raspberry Zingers
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Fresh)
- Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604
- Batch: H061224000, H061324000, H061424000 and H061524000
- Best By Date: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020, 08/28/2020 and 08/29/2020
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Frozen)
- Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604
- Batch: H061524000
- Best By Date: N/A
Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Fresh)
- Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089
- Batch: H061224000, H061324000 and H061424000
- Best By Date: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020 and 08/28/2020
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Frozen)
- Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089
- Batch: H061424000 and H061524000
- Best By Date: N/A
Hostess Raspberry Zinger (Single-Serve Grocery 3-Count)
- Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089
- Batch: H061224000
- Best By Date: 8/26/2020
The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.
This recall does not affect any other Hostess Brands products.
Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.
Hostess Brands, LLC
Hostess Brands, LLC is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas and operates bakeries in Emporia, Kansas, Chicago, Illinois, Columbus, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana and through its Voortman Cookies Limited subsidiary, Burlington, Ontario.
For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.