Horseshoe Bend Star Party!

July 31
15:59 2018
See the stars at Horseshoe Bend with astronomy enthusiasts and Glen Canyon NPS. Constellation tours, Junior Ranger activities and Solar viewing Friday & Saturday from 9am-noon are all part of the fun. Get hooked on the night sky and start your own journey with cool astronomy merchandise available at the festival.

Really love the stars? Why not volunteer? Sign up with us to assist with telescopes or help with setup and take down of the event site.

It’s fun! It supports the parks! You’ll get to wear a cool reflector vest!

If you're interested in helping out, click HERE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

