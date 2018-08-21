Horseshoe Bend Parking Lot Often Full by 10 a.m.

As announced in June, the City of Page and the National Park Service would like to alert visitors to the Horseshoe Bend area that temporary safety measures have been implemented during construction of improvements. Over the last several years, visitation to Horseshoe Bend Overlook has increased dramatically. Thousands of visitors from around the world visit the attraction daily.

Although the parking lot has been expanded several times, vehicle congestion still remains a safety issue. The parking lot is reaching capacity almost daily between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, forcing the Page Police Department to direct newly arriving visitors away from the area. Once the parking lot is full, no alternative parking is available and visitors must return at a different time. The best time to find parking is prior to 10 a.m. or between 4 and 6 p.m. On holiday weekends the parking lot may fill up sooner.

Parking is prohibited along US Highway 89 and violators will be cited. Cars are also backing up along the highway waiting to turn in to the parking lot. If the parking lot is full, visitors will need to keep moving and return at another time.

To address the immediate needs, two advanced warning signs are being placed on the highway in both directions. The signs will provide earlier notice to drivers when the parking lot is full and they will need to keep moving and return later. The Page Police Department is also developing an informational flyer to distribute to Page hotels so they can inform their guests in advance of potential travel to Horseshoe Bend.

Representatives from the Page Police Department, Page Public Works, National Park Service, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Arizona Department of Transportation, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are working together to address these issues. As these interim solutions are being implemented, longer term solutions will be discussed.

Improvements at Horseshoe Bend Overlook are currently underway, including a new American Disabilities Act trail and viewing area, shade structures, a larger parking lot and visitor contact station. The City of Page owns the parking lot land and plans to start construction of a new parking lot in November 2018 with a projected completion date of March 2019. Funding for improvements at Horseshoe Bend has been provided by the Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas Guest Donation Program in collaboration with the Glen Canyon Natural History Association, City of Page, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Arizona Parks and Trails and Coconino County.

Both the City of Page and the National Park Service wish all visitors a safe and enjoyable visit to Horseshoe Bend and thank you for your cooperation while improvements are being constructed.