Horseshoe Bend Parking Lot Closed

The northern parking lot at Horseshoe Bend will be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. April 2nd, 3rd and 5th for the delivery of construction materials that will be used for ongoing improvements to the site for enhanced visitor enjoyment.

The improvement project is a joint venture between the National Park Service and the City of Page to address safety concerns and environmental damage to Horseshoe Bend. The goal of the project is to improve accessibility to the site and provide a world-class visitor experience to the more than 1.4 million people journeying to Horseshoe Bend every year.

We appreciate your understanding and apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.