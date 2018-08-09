Horseshoe Bend Now Seeing Close to 3M Visitors Annually!

Last night’s special session at City Hall was well attended, many community members were present for City Council and the National Park Service’s hour and a half presentation to provide an all encompassing status report of Horseshoe Bend, from its early days as an undiscovered natural wonder through the era when it was first becoming crowded as an abused place to party and the results of that mess: a partnership between the two agencies managing a strategic plan to maintain the natural beauty of the international vacation destination it is today: (click audio below)

That’s Mayor Bill Diak who was joined by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument Superintendent Billy Shott who says the accomplishments so far fit in with the NPS vision for the park: (click audio below)

The first phase of the upgrades is nearly complete. The viewing deck with safety railing has been completed, the ADA accessible trail had some minor delays but is slated to be finished by January 2019. With 5 to 6000 visitors to the rim each day the parking lot has become a dangerous place for tour buses and pedestrians, traffic majorly impacted on Hwy 89 with drivers attempting to pull into the lot or exit from the lot. Since June, new parking restrictions have been in place to keep the tour buses moving through to drop off rather than parking, but a new bigger lot is a major part of the next phase of upgrades. The project proposed to include 310 parking stalls for cars and buses, with a potential of up to 130 additional stalls with work expected to be completed by next spring.

National Park Service was clear that while they own the land around the rim and half of the trail, Page owns the other half of the trail and the parking lot, and they are fully in support of the city imposing a parking lot fee so that this city can recoup investment funds and the park can eventually become self sustaining: (click audio below)

Council has set April 1st 2019 as the target launch date for the new fees to be collected. The actual fee structure has yet to be determined.