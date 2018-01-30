Horseshoe Bend Improvements

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the City of Page excited that they have finally broken ground on Phase 1 of the new improvements at Horseshoe Bend. The area to the right of the parking lot fenced off currently, tractors moving dirt and rock, hard hats busy at work – Marsh Development one of the contractors on the scene, Brian Kelly Project Manager for Marsh tells Lake Powell Life News they are starting what National Parks will finish, in the end the completed project will feature an accessible trail that blends into the natural environment with two shade shelters and an accessible viewing area with safety railing plus improved and expanded parking. Once their portion of the plan is complete laying the foundation and installing the rails, Kelly says NPS will install a pathway next to the hand railing leading up to the lookout. The Marsh portion of the project will be completed in about a month. Phase 1 set to be completed by this summer.