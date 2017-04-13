Horse Castration Sentences

Two southern Utah ranchers have been fined and placed on probation for castrating four horses, including a prized stallion, belonging to their neighbor.

Father and son Marvin and Colby Hunt were found guilty of misdemeanor charges of wanton destruction of livestock. Initially, the pair was charged with felonies.

Allen Bailey, owner of the gelded horses, characterized the incident as an “Old West range war.”

For years, Bailey’s horses grazed alongside Hunts’ cattle, llamas, and horses on public lands. But then the Hunts told Bailey they didn’t like the coloring of the foals sired by Bailey’s stallions.

The Hunts were also ordered to pay restitution and write a letter of apology to Bailey.