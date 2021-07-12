Hopi’s Rickey Baker Takes the Cake

Hopi’s Baker Takes the Cake

By John Christian Hopkins

Fabled running coach Rickey Baker has been tapped to join the National High School Hall of Fame.

Baker, who became Hopi High School running coach in 1987, was one of 12 new members selected by the hall for iys class of 2021.

Baker has been one of the most successful high school running coaches in the country. Three years after joining Hopi High’s cross country squad Baker led the Bruins to the first of 27-consecutive state titles.

The team’s most-dominating display came in the 1999 state championships when Baker’s squad earned a perfect score of 15 – meaning his top five runners all placed in the top five slots! No Arizona high school cross country team has matched that feat since.

Baker, who was raised in the Hopi community of Tewa, was track stand-out during his own teen years at Winslow High School. He also won the state’s one mile championship.

Retirement?

Sure, the thought crosses his mind at times, but Baker says he isn’t ready to leave yet.

He’s still got miles to go before he sleeps.