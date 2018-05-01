Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers and Peabody Sue CAWCD

Today the Hopi Tribe United Mine Workers and Peabody Western Energy Company sued the CAWCD in Federal Court asking the court to rule that the CAWCD must take, use and pay for electricity generated at the NGS to run the CAP pumps. Federal law requires that CAWCD use NGS power and they are threatening not to do so. If they are allowed not to do so it will harm the plant and discourage potential buyers from purchasing the plant- Former Arizona Congressman John Shadegg is the attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, he explains to Lake Powell Life News the binding agreement:

The groups seeking the judgement hope the court will order CAWCD to buy its power from NGS so that new operators can purchase and run the Navajo Generating Station keeping the plant and the mine open.