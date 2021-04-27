Hopi Tribe Mourns Council Member

By John Christian Hopkins

The First Mesa Consolidated Villages has announced the death of Hopi Tribal Councilman Wallace Youvella, Sr.

Youvella and his son – Councilman Wallace Youvella, Jr. – were on their way to Phoenix on tribal business when they were struck by an uncontrolled, oncoming vehicle near Payson, Arizona.

“Wally Sr. and Jr. have been valued friends and colleagues of mine for many years,” Hopi Administrator Ivan Sidney said. “My friendship with Wally, Sr. goes way back to our childhood days up to the present.”

The Youvellas were on their way to meet with other Hopi Council members and business consultants to discuss potential economic development projects for the Hopi Tribe.

Sidney said the accident was not the Youvellas fault, but “impacted many of us on a personal basis.”

Youvella, Sr., sustained serious internal injuries and remained hospitalized until his death.

Youvella, Jr., received multiple, non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital after a couple days.

Youvella, Sr., was appointed and certified by the Kikmongwi to represent FMCV on the Hopi Tribal Council.

As council representatives, the Youvellas upheld their duties and commitment to the Hopi government and the Hopi people, 24 hours a day, Sidney added.

“We continue to pray for strength and healing for the family as they deal with the loss of their father, grandfather, brother and uncle,” Sidney said.

Any questions, and/or donations may be directed to the First Mesa Consolidated Villages at 928-737-2670.