Hopi Tribe Asks for Help with Deal

The Hopi Tribe has come forth with a request for help from local governments as they attempt to finalize a land transfer deal between Hopis and the Navajo Nation as part of a 1996 Agreement approved by Congress which seeks to end the dispute over boundaries that overlap between Hopi and Navajo reservation lands. Tribal leaders have asked the Coconino County Board of Supervisors and the Flagstaff City Council to move the Governor and State Land Dept to follow through on the deal. According to the Arizona Daily Sun recent efforts on the land transfer by Senator John McCain’s office and the State Land Dept were halted by the inclusion of National Forest tracts in the Flagstaff area, The land consists of nearly 23 square miles of State Land Trust south of Interstate 40 and East of Flagstaff. County Supervisors have not formally responded to the tribes request.