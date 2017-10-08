Hopi Radio: The Air Apparent

In March, 2016, KUYI Hopi Radio was given an eviction notice by its landlord, the Hopi Law Enforcement Complex. The station was given 90 days to vacate.

It relocated to a temporary structure and began searching for a permanent home.

It may have just found one.

In August, Monica Nuvamsa, executive director of the Hopi Foundation, announced that she had received a letter from the Bureau of Indian Affairs for a land assignment next to Northland Pioneer College on Second Mesa.

The Hopi Foundation holds KUYI’s broadcasting license and oversees operation and management of the radio station.

Relocating the radio station may not have been a priority for the BIA, which is working on other projects with the Law Enforcement Complex, Nuvamsa said.

“The good news is that we’re moving forward again,” Nuvamsa said. “I am so happy about that.”

Nuvamsa said the Hopi Foundation knew the site at the Law Enforcement Complex was never meant to be permanent. The foundation had been exploring other options since 2013, she added.

The station had been operating from a modular building at the Law Enforcement Complex on an expired land lease from 2009 to 2016.

The lease had expired in 2009 and the foundation was required to submit an application for renewal – which never happened.

Nuvamsa said they sought a renewal but due to a work backlog and changeover in personnel it never came to fruition.

The quality of the station’s sound diminished when it was forced to move to its current temporary location, in the rear of the Hopi Tribal Housing Authority, Nuvamsa said.

At the Law Enforcement Complex KUYI was closer to its radio tower.