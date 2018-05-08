Hopi Gaming Compact Takes Effect

The Hopi Tribe has joined the Indian gaming community.

The tribe’s Class III compact with the State of Arizona officially took effect May 7.

A note in the Federal Register on Tuesday said that “the Secretary took no action on the compact” between the state and tribe.

Under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act the secretary of the Department of the Interior had 45 days to take action on the proposed compact. If no action is taken the compact is considered to have been approved as long as it meets all IGRA requirements.

With the compact the Hopis become the last Arizona tribe to enter the gaming industry.

Internal debate within the Hopi Tribe had kept the tribe from completing the compact process.

However with the likely closure of the Navajo Generating Station former Hopi Chairman Henry Honanie took a new look at the prospects for a Hopi casino. He signed the Arizona compact in November as one of his final actions as chairman.

Though the Hopi Tribe currently does not operate a casino, the new compact opens the door to that possibility.