Hopi Cultural Center Closed

By John Christian Hopkins

The Hopi Cultural Center Restaurant and Motel, located at Second Mesa, in Songopovi, will be closed until further notice.

The reason given was due to a lack of water services. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The closure began in February,

Propane will still be available for purchase Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4;45 p.m. Propane will not be available on holidays.

The cultural center also hosts a gift shop featuring artwork and handmade Hopi crafts, such as jewelry and kachina dolls.

Located on Route 264 it’s a natural stopping place when travelling between Window Rock and Tuba City.

The Hopi Cultural Center is the place to go when you are feeling hungry or want to eat their local famous, Hopi Hot Beef. So it shouldn’t be long before the “Center of the Universe” is ready to welcome guests again.