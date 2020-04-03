“Hope Masks” from Church Wells

A Church Wells, Utah woman has broken her sewing machine once already but, after getting it quickly repaired, she is back in business at her self-appointed task of making social masks! Christine Mock calls them “Hope Masks” because she wanted to give some hope to people after she witnessed so much fear with the current coronavirus situation.

Christine is very clear that these are not medical grade masks, but simply social masks. She said the “Hope Masks” help people feel they are doing a little bit more to help prevent the spread of germs. She said people feel a little more protected by wearing the masks, plus it helps as a deterrent to touching our faces. The mask can help protect both the wearer and others a little bit more.

She has only been making the masks for a short time, but already estimates her output at around 350 masks. She has also donated 90 masks to Page Hospital. She has donated more to other organizations and has also sold some of her social masks. But a profit is not what motivated her to begin sewing the masks. It came from a need to do something to help others she saw who were struggling with what was going on in the world around us. Christine says living in Church Wells and homeschooling her children has already lent a little isolation and natural social distancing to her family’s lifestyle.

Christine also recruited her family to help make the masks, even teaching her father to sew in the process! She said she got her pattern online, made a few modifications and was off on her mission. She said she is currently taking a little break from the flurry of mask-making activity but says she will soon be back to making more “Hope Masks”.

-Headline photo of Page Unified workers wearing “Hope Masks” made by Christine Mock of Church Wells, Utah