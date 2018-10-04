News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Homecoming PowderPuff Game

October 04
12:15 2018
Page High School students are just getting started with homecoming festivities. The Sand Devil students hit the field under the lights at Sand Devil Stadium last night for the powderpuff game. Each of the team’s coaches drafted 15 players last Friday that would be playing in the powderpuff game.

Sand Devils Varsity football players did participate in the powderpuff game as coaches and cheerleaders. The coaches of the two teams were senior running-back Dillion Anderson and sophomore quarterback Robert Smith coached the LeChee Lizards. LeChee Lizards took on the Goonies a divisional opponent coached by junior quarterback Gabe Gomez and senior running-back Jeremy Tallsalt. The Game was an intense game from the first play. Each team’s quarterback threw touchdowns and a few interceptions. There were more than ponytails flying and flags flying there were a few bodies crashing through the air. The Goonies Defeated the LeChee Lizards 24-18.

There are some great homecoming festivities this week leading up to the big game on Friday, as the 5-1 Sand Devils face the 3-3 Window Rock Fighting Scouts. Sand Devils look to keep the winning streak alive as they continue divisional play. Sand Devils have one more home game after this Friday with Monument Valley Mustangs.

