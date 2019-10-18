News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Homecoming is Big at Page High School

Homecoming is Big at Page High School
October 18
07:25 2019
Print This Article

Page FD keeping it safe at the bonfire

Car smashing, powder puff football, a huge bonfire and much more; that begins to describe Homecoming Week in Page America, Arizona.

A couple of hundred people were at the bonfire Thursday night at the old baseball field.

The anticipation continued to build Friday morning with more events scheduled.

10:00 AM: Pep Rally

11:30 AM: Field day

3:00 PM: A big Sand Devil Homecoming parade down Lake Powell Boulevard

4:00 PM: A tailgate party to beat all tailgate parties at the high school courtyard

6:00 PM: Page High School football, with the Sand Devils taking on Ganado High School. The guys are going for their 3rd straight win!

9:00 PM: It’s a Homecoming dance at the high school

Megan Moore is the Student Council Advisor, and she is so proud of the students that have put together the events this week!

Also this week, the Page High School Class of 1994; is celebrating 25 years!

Homecoming is Big at Page High School - overview

Summary: A lot of activities involved in the Page High School (Az.) Homecoming week.

Tags
homecomingpage arizonapage high school

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.