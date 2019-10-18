Homecoming is Big at Page High School

Car smashing, powder puff football, a huge bonfire and much more; that begins to describe Homecoming Week in Page America, Arizona.

A couple of hundred people were at the bonfire Thursday night at the old baseball field.

The anticipation continued to build Friday morning with more events scheduled.

10:00 AM: Pep Rally

11:30 AM: Field day

3:00 PM: A big Sand Devil Homecoming parade down Lake Powell Boulevard

4:00 PM: A tailgate party to beat all tailgate parties at the high school courtyard

6:00 PM: Page High School football, with the Sand Devils taking on Ganado High School. The guys are going for their 3rd straight win!

9:00 PM: It’s a Homecoming dance at the high school

Megan Moore is the Student Council Advisor, and she is so proud of the students that have put together the events this week!

Also this week, the Page High School Class of 1994; is celebrating 25 years!