Hollywood’s First Swashbuckler

By John Christian Hopkins

Fame is a fickle flame which can burn into memories and just as quickly steal away like a wisp of smoke.

Such was the case of Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., Hollywood’s first action movie star. Fairbanks died on December 12, 1939, having already outlived his glory years.

Fairbanks grew up longing to become an actor. He dreamed of life on the stage – as Hollywood didn’t even exist at the time. When he made his way to New York City it seemed he was living a charmed life.

He was soon upon the stage, a rising star of the theater. He often played romantic leads. Soon he met Anna Beth Sully, who would become his first wife. But Sully was the daughter of a millionaire, “Cotton King” Daniel Sully.

Since actors – at this time – were considered only slightly better than riff-raff – Mr. Sully demanded Fairbanks quit the stage before he would consent to let his daughter wed the handsome, energetic young man.

Fairbanks lived with the Sullys in Watch Hill, R.I. But a financial downturn soon cost the Sullys their fortune. Needing to survive, Fairbanks returned to the stage and picked up where he left off.

Soon he was an in-demand leading man.

By now Hollywood beckoned. Stage actors discovered they could earn more money for a few days work before a camera than for a season on the stage.

The movies were perfectly suited for Fairbanks with his leading man looks and natural athleticism. He quickly became a popular star; usually playing a ne’er-do-well young man who used his pluck, luck and physical talent to overcome some difficulty and win the girl.

Fairbanks was already one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars when fate plucked him from the masses and made him The King of Hollywood.

First, he met – and fell in love with – “America’s Sweetheart,” Mary Pickford. Pickford was the most popular actress in the world at the time.

Both were already married and feared that scandal would doom their careers. But in 1920 they risked everything to divorce their spouses and marry each other.

The public loved the pairing. When they travelled to Europe for their honeymoon people flooded the streets to catch a glimpse of Fairbanks and Pickford. They were feted by royalty and in one instance the army had to be called out to control the crowds that yammered for a glimpse of the film heroes.

Life was good for Douglas Fairbanks, and it would only get better.

As the Roaring 20s got underway Fairbanks took a major gamble with his film career. He ditched his usual roles to portray Robin Hood on the silver screen.

The action movie became a major success and led to Fairbanks becoming Hollywood’s first swashbuckler. After “Robin Hood” came movies like “The Three Musketeers,” “The Black Pirate” and “The Thief of Bagdad.”

And then began the fall.

Pickford was always cast as the plucky young girl who used her wits to survive. But she was tired of those parts and wanted to play adult roles. She even cut off her famous golden locks to show that she was all grown up.

The audience didn’t accept that and Pickford chose to gracefully retire from the screen.

At the same moment, Father Time had caught up to Fairbanks. He found it more and more difficult to play his strenuous action roles.

Then their storybook marriage fell apart.

The two stars who had become than life, faded from the screen and from our memories.