Holiday Traffic Restrictions

Page, Arizona is infamous for our wonderful 4th of July festivities and fireworks! If you plan on being in Page over the weekend of the 4th and Horseshoe Bend is one of your planned stops, please consider the following to help make your trip more enjoyable:

In preparation for the 4th of July holiday and weekend, the City of Page will be taking necessary precautions to deal with the expected traffic over the busy holiday. Visitors can expect to see barricades along the Hwy 89 corridor south and north of HSB in order to keep vehicles from dangerously stopping, standing or parking along the highway. As the Horseshoe Bend Parking Lot fills to capacity, the lot entrance will be closed and vehicles should head to the Shuttle Lot on the north side of Hwy 98 (1 mile north on Hwy 89, then ½ mile east on Hwy 98).

The Shuttle Lot will be open on July 4, 5, 6, and 7th. The Shuttle Bus will run from 8:00 am – 7:00 pm, with the last pickup from Horseshoe Bend being at 8:00 pm.

Please note that on these days, all RV’s and over-sized vehicles (cars pulling boats, U-Hauls, etc) must go directly to the Shuttle Lot, as the police will only be allowing cars and commercial vans/buses into the Horseshoe Bend parking lot during the hours that the shuttle is in operation. The shuttle fee will be $3/person, cash or credit.