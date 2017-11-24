Holiday Spirit Continues at NGS

Talk about community spirit! The employees of the Navajo Generating Station have given eleven thousand dollars this month to the Circle of Page Food Pantry food bank.

It’s what the NGS employees do; every year.

They also gave two thousand dollars to the Page Elks Lodge to go toward their turkey program.

“Salt River Project has a tradition of giving back to the community,” said Regina Haycock of NGS Community Relations. “We do this every single year. We started supporting the local food bank when it came into existence.”

The Elks Lodge will put its donation toward the purchase of hundreds of turkeys, as it has for 31 years.

Connie Tkalcevic, Circle of Page treasurer and emergency services coordinator, said the NGS donation will continue its mission of selfless giving and providing nourishment.

“We’re all about feeding people, whether it’s the kids at school or people in the community,” Tkalcevic said. “The soup kitchen, that’s a lot of what the Circle of Page does. Emergency Services helps with whatever emergencies people might have as well.”

Holding on to its consistent record, the NGS Railroad & Heavy Equipment Dept., led by food drive coordinator and Railroad Supervisor Raymond John, once again gathered the most donations with $5,124. Each year, railroad competes with the Maintenance, Operations and Cost/Environmental/Engineering and HR departments.

To donate or to volunteer, call the Circle of Page Food Bank at 928-645-9533.