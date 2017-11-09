News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Holiday Open House at the Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center

November 09
08:47 2017
Fredonia, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2017 — For Immediate Release. The North Kaibab Ranger District will soon host a Holiday Open House at the Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center at Jacob Lake on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be holiday music, cider and treats available for all ages, ornament decorating activity for families, and of course tree permits for sale.

As a reminder, the Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center will be open for Christmas tree tag sales from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 18-19 and Nov. 25-26.

Christmas tree tags may also be purchased at the district office in Fredonia from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. In addition to the normal district office hours, Christmas tree tags may also be purchased from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on two Saturdays, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. Please bring cash or check for North Kaibab Ranger District Christmas tree tag purchases.

For more information, call (928) 643-7395.

Jacob Lakekaibab national forestkaibab plateau visitor center

