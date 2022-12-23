Winter Holiday Closures for Coconino County

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County’s Administrative Center, the County Manager’s Office, and the County Attorney’s Offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, and Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) offices and clinic will also be closed. The CCHHS Animal Management office will have an officer available on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Contact the CCHHS Animal Management office at 928-679-8756 to leave a message and an officer

will return the call. Call 911 for emergencies. Parks and Recreation administration offices will also be closed both days, however County parks and natural areas are open for the public to enjoy. Please observe all posted road and trail closure notices.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all residents and visitors of amendments to the County’s seasonal parking ordinance regarding parking on county roads and rights of way and wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday. The full

ordinance can be found here:

https://coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/54497/Ordinance-2022-06-Seasonal-Parking

