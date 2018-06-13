Holes Cut in Fence Causes Deer Fatalities

After six holes big enough to drive a vehicle through were cut in fencing on the sides of U.S. Highway 89 east of Kanab, at least 15 deer have been killed in collisions. The $2.5 million in fencing and a roadway underpass were designed to safeguard migrating deer. Lt. Paul Washburn with the Utah Division of Wildlife Services told St George News the fence’s damage has since been repaired by state transportation workers. The area is popular for shed-antler hunting.