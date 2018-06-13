News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Holes Cut in Fence Causes Deer Fatalities

Holes Cut in Fence Causes Deer Fatalities
June 13
10:36 2018
Print This Article

Deer fencing along U.S. 89 east of Kanab where someone cut six holes, leading to 15 dead deer on the highway and at least six vehicle-deer collisions. (Photo: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

After six holes big enough to drive a vehicle through were cut in fencing on the sides of U.S. Highway 89 east of Kanab, at least 15 deer have been killed in collisions. The $2.5 million in fencing and a roadway underpass were designed to safeguard migrating deer.  Lt. Paul Washburn with the Utah Division of Wildlife Services told St George News the fence’s damage has since been repaired by state transportation workers. The area is popular for shed-antler hunting.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags
deerdeer collisionsdestruction of propertykenabUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.