Hole-in-the-Rock State Park Inches Closer to Reality

February 22
14:18 2017
With Utah and the federal government in unusual agreement when it comes to a public land question, creation of Hole-in-the-Rock state park is nearing a reality.

Hole-in-the-Rock is a natural cleft in a cliff in northern Glen Canyon.

The state wants to develop campgrounds and staging areas at the site. Trekking groups have expressed interest in vigorously promoting the area, but federal regulations limit visiting groups to 12 people.

Mormon pioneers negotiated the steep descent down the cliff in the winter of 1879-80.

Rosemary Sucec of the National Park Service said, “It’s probably the most well-preserved pioneer trail in the United States because it is so remote. It’s like the pioneers left two weeks ago.”

A bill, authorizing the Utah Division of State Parks and Recreation to pursue a land acquisition or lease agreement with the federal government to operate a state park, was passed last week by the Utah Legislature.

As is the case for most everything, the possibility of a transition will come down to dollars and cents. According to Utah state officials, the park proposal will only work if it can cover its cost. Until further study is done on the economic feasibility of the park, the area could be jointly managed between federal and state agencies.

