Historic Day for the US Congress

A day of equality for America. Never has our nation’s Congress ever looked like this- a record number of firsts as new U.S. legislators were sworn in today in Washington- Among them ten openly LGBTQ people were sworn in. Two to the U.S. Senate and eight to the U.S. House, which is the most LGBTQ people to ever serve in either chamber. The previous record was held by the last Congress with seven LGBTQ people serving – one in the Senate and six in the House. Half of the 10 LGBTQ members will now be women and two are people of color, up from just two LGBTQ women and one person of color. Five of the members are new to their positions.

More women than ever before became members of the United States Senate and House of Representatives, with Nancy Pelosi chosen to be Speaker of the House, the first person to reascend to the speakership in more than 60 years. The first Muslim women as well as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress took their Oath of Office today. The first Native American women took their seats in Congress today. Massachusetts and Connecticut sending their first black congresswomen to take their seats, Texas being represented by their first Latina congresswomen.