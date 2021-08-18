Hissing ‘Snake’ Rattles Woman

By John Christian Hopkins

A Singapore woman became alarmed after hearing an ominous hissing sound in her home recently.

The hissing would stop for a while, before flaring up again.

Finally, Xi Ya was able to pinpoint the sound – it was coming from her bathroom. She recorded it and then contacted the Animal Control office.

Officers thought the hissing was from a deadly black spitting cobra!

The spitting cobra spits venom into its victim’s eyes, causing permanent damage. Its bite can also be lethal.

A team of animal control experts wearing goggles and protective gear arrived at Xi Ya’s home and searched for an hour before they heard the hissing once more and sprang into action.

They became convinced that as many as three of the deadly serpents could be hiding in the bathroom.

Expecting “snakageddon” the wildlife officers slowly pushed open the bathroom door. They quickly pounced on their target.

It wasn’t a black spitting cobra. It was actually pink.

The “hissing” was coming from Xi Ya’s electric toothbrush!

The toothbrush had been acting funny ever since she accidentally got water into the battery compartment, Xi Ya explained.

All concerned were glad they had survived their “brush” with death.

Featured Photo: Not a black spitting snake