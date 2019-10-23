His Compassionate Care Leads to an Award for Lt. Jones

Page Lieutenant Recognized by Coconino County Victim Witness Services

PAGE, AZ (October 22, 2019)

The Coconino County Victim Witness Services has recognized Lieutenant Larry Jones for his efforts to

provide compassionate care to victims in Coconino County.

Lt. Jones currently leads the Support Services Division at the Page Police Department, which includes the

Criminal Investigations Unit. The unit is responsible for complex investigations, which commonly involve children

and victims of domestic violence.

Lt. Jones was presented with a plaque at Coconino County Victim Witness Services’ annual event, “A Taste

of Flagstaff”, on October 21st at the Flagstaff Airport in Flagstaff, AZ.

The Page Police Department and Coconino County Victim Witness Services thank Lt. Jones for his hard work and

dedication in helping victims of crime receive justice and find healing. Congratulations!