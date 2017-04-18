News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Hikers Still Missing

April 18
14:54 2017
It’s not looking good for two hikers in Grand Canyon National Park three days after they were swept away while crossing a creek north of the Colorado River. The backpacks of the two have been found, according to reports, which may or not be a good sign.

Tapeats Creek

The two who slipped and were swept away during a family hike were 62-year old Utah resident Lou-Ann Merrill, and her 14-year old step-grandson, Jackson Standefer , of Tennessee. The grandmother was reported to be an accomplished backpacker.

The incident happened Saturday evening. A search and rescue operation has been going on ever since park officials were first notified. As part of the investigation, officials are going over videos of the area taken by drones with the hope of finding evidence of where they might be.

The hope is that they are clinging to a rock or perhaps are inside a cave, unable to continue and unable to communicate with the outside world.

Friends of Mrs. Merrill have traveled down from northern Utah (Vernal) to help in the search for the missing pair.

An uncle of the missing young man said that while the odds are not good, they both have skills and their knowledge of that area improves their odds.

Park officials have warning signs posted that waterways can run quite high this time of year with the warmer weather and the melting of snow from higher elevations. Right now they’re not sure exactly how the accident occurred.

