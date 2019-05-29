Hiker Rescues

Southern Utah search and rescue teams were busy this past weekend with two rescue operations.

Three lost hikers were located on the Mulie Twist Trail in Capitol Reef National Park Saturday after a search was launched Thursday. Two men and a woman in their 20s said that because of recent rains, they found themselves suffering from cold temperatures and fatigue. The woman was treated for hypothermia.

Classic Helicopter was joined by a Division of Public Safety helicopter in assisting a ground team from Garfield County. The hikers were hoisted out with ropes.

Sunday night, four women from Salt Lake City, ranging in age from 40 to 53, were rescued from the Death Box Hollow slot canyon in the Escalante area of Garfield County. One of them was suffering from hypothermia.

The experienced hikers had to swim through parts of their canyon trek.