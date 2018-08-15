Body Found in Zion National Park

UPDATE – SPRINGDALE, UT – A body was located at the end of Deertrap Mountain Trail in Zion National Park. The backpack and clothing description match that of missing hiker, 47 year old Maurice Harris. Deertrap Mountain Trail is a dead end spur off of the East Rim Trail. Mr. Harris was last seen at the trailhead of East Rim Trail heading toward the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop in Zion Canyon on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

The intensive interagency search included; Kane County Search and Rescue, Washington County Search and Rescue, Zion National Park Search and Rescue, canine crews from Kane and Washington Counties, and helicopters from Grand Canyon National Park and Utah Department of Public Safety. Over 40 people were involved in the search. The park is currently making plans to safely recover Mr. Harris’ body.

“This is an extremely sad event,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “Our thoughts go out to Mr. Harris’ family and friends.”

A Search and Rescue Team is looking for an overdue hiker on the east side of Zion National Park. The 47 year old man from northern Utah was dropped off by a friend at the East Rim Trailhead on Monday, August 13, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m. He was reported overdue at 10:00 p.m. after failing to rendezvous with the same friend at Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop as planned.

A hasty search of the East Rim Trail and Cable Mountain were completed by park Search and Rescue on Tuesday followed by a helicopter search with the help of Grand Canyon National Park. Overnight, the Utah Department of Public Safety flew the area looking for heat signatures and Kane County Search and Rescue searched roads and two-tracks on Zion’s east boundary. No sign of the visitor was found.

Wednesday morning, August 15, 2018, a methodical search was begun with six teams, including responders from Kane and Washington Counties and several canine units. Each team will meticulously search a different section of the East Rim Trail, the intersecting trails, and the side canyons. Approximately 40 people are assigned to the incident.