Higher Ed. Consortium Project Moving Forward

Right: Clock on diagram to enlarge

Earlier this year a dream of 5th District Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler’s began to come true. Four Northern Arizona Institutions signed-on to what is called The Page Higher Education Center.

The ceremony was held April 27th at the Page Campus of Coconino Community College, when representatives of CCC, Dine’ College, Northern Arizona University and Navajo Technical University all signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

“You can have an idea,” said Fowler, “But if no one buys into it, it’s just an idea.”

The reason behind Ms. Fowler’s idea is:

To: Increase and strengthen educational opportunities

To: Allow students to remain close to home to gain skills, train for jobs, and/or obtain certificates and degrees.

To: Meet the needs of Students, Communities and Business and Industry

Last week work on Ms. Fowler’s dream continued with a Higher Education Consortium project update. It was held at CCC; in fact it was held in the same room where the “Memorandum” had been signed five months previous.

Organized by CCC’s Kay Leum, about thirty people were there, including Lena Fowler, CC President Dr. Colleen Smith, CCC-Page Campus Director Jim Hunter and Page City Manager Crystal Dyches.

Dr. Smith began by thanking Leum for all of the work she has put into, not only Monday’s event, but coordinating the progress made on the Page Higher Education Consortium Project.

“A consortium isn’t about competing; it’s about collaborating,” said Smith.

Fowler told the gathering that the local unions in the area are being very cooperative. Technical certificates will apparently be available through the Corsortium, too.

The consortium still has a foundation to fill-in. Common goals have not been cemented and the project doesn’t even have an offical name yet. But that will change quickly, as the first courses and programs will be introduced in early 2018.

Also early as next year they plan on having the enrollment process developed and workshops and seminars scheduled. So there’s plenty of work ahead for Kay Leum and representatives from all four consortium members.

Interestingly, all four college boards have to come to agreement on all decisions pertaining to the consortium

“So these things take time,” added Dr. Smith.

While the key speaker Monday was talking about a big negative; the closing of the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) in two years, positive thoughts continued to flow.

That was illuminated by Lena Fowler who said education opportunities are needed here, now more than ever.

The key speaker was Dr. Wade Rousse, Executive in Residence for Economics and Finance at Northern Arizona University. He spoke about a study, paid for by the Salt River Project that came to the conclusion that the loss of NGS means Page will see the effect of a decrease of $51-Million a year when it closes.

Earlier on Monday, Dr. Rousse had given the same talk to the city leaders of Page; spelling out the money and how it is broken down into dollars and cents….or lack thereof.

“In 2017 the Navajo Generating Station accounts for 51-Million economic contributions to the city of Page,” said Rousse. “51-Million; that’s a big number. That’s a big number.”

The economist had been in a conversation earlier when he heard the suggestion that with Page being rather isolated, it might hurt the town in trying draw a new business or new industry to help to make-up for the loss of NGS.

“Seclusion might not be a negative for all industries,” he said in response.

He said the response to the loss of dollars in Page should motivate wise people to get thinking right away. His thought was that to wait until the impact hits, would be too late. The time is now to react. Rousse said that if he was home in his small hometown in Louisiana, and this situation arose, he would get fifteen to twenty people together and try to define the town’s co-competencies.

One key message of Dr. Rousse’s that might go against a common thought in Page has to do with tourism. He doesn’t see tourism saving the day, as so many people seem to.

“I’m not anti-tourism,” he said. “But I just know you have to fill a 51-Million dollar gap in payroll. So how many hotel staff members can you put together to fill a 51-Million dollar gap; a lot.”

Superintendent Lena Fowler added that NGS closing is going to have a real impact.

Back in April at the CCC-Page Campus, Dr. Rita Cheng, President of NAU, was really happy her school was participating in this effort begun by Lena Fowler.

“I’m thrilled to be joining my colleagues here,” said Cheng. “I want to thank Lena Fowler for her vision and her perseverance through the early stages of this project.”

Stay tuned for more news soon about this big project!